NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.