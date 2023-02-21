NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.
NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.94.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
