Nemetschek (NEM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €53.00 ($56.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/15/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.00 ($55.32) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €58.00 ($61.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/14/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/14/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($68.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/7/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/30/2023 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($68.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up €0.70 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €51.36 ($54.64). The company had a trading volume of 85,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Nemetschek SE has a 12-month low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a 12-month high of €94.78 ($100.83).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

