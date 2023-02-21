nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,479 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of nCino worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in nCino by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,041,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NCNO traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

