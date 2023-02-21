Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 1,377,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,021,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 147.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 276.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.