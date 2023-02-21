Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 1,377,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,021,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
