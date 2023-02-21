Navios Maritime Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,348 call options.
NMM stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 277,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,672. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
