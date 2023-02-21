Navios Maritime Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,348 call options.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 9.4 %

NMM stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 277,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,672. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

