Navcoin Price Tops $0.0572 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $239.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00233446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00104518 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00055616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00057949 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,547,909 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.