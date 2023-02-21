Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 32,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,188. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

