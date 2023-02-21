Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $12.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 110,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 85,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 299,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,631 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,393,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,465,000 after acquiring an additional 320,820 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

