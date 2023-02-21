Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. 7,109,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

