Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 48,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,784. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11.

