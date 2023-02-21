Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,703. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

