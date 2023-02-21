Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 15,888 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 2,301,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,486,320. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

