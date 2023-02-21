National Bankshares Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.80.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

