National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$111.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NA. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.09.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$101.50 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.36. The company has a market cap of C$34.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

