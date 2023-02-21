Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NBRV opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.