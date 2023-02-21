Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

