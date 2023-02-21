Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,159 shares of company stock worth $4,306,554. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

