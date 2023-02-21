Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 475 shares.The stock last traded at $100.47 and had previously closed at $101.46.
Moog Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $760.10 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.56%.
Moog Increases Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
