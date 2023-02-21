Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

