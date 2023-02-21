Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.31. 200,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.20 and its 200 day moving average is $411.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.