Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.31. 200,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.20 and its 200 day moving average is $411.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

