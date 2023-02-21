Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

