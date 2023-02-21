Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. 2,876,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.



