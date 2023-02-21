Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,428 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $11.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.00. 64,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.