MML Investors Services LLC Sells 55,784 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,784 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

