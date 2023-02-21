MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 58,806 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45.

