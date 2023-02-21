MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 48,531 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,433,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,369,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,304 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

