MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

