MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

