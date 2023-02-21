MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.83 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $269.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

