MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

