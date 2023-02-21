MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

