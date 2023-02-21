MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,380 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

