Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.75 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Midas has a market cap of $3.75 million and $1,472.63 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00419255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.65 or 0.27772197 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.43803742 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $83.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

