Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Michelmersh Brick Price Performance
MBH traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 98 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.54).
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
