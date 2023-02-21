Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

MBH traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 98 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.54).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

