MetisDAO Price Hits $40.67 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $180.92 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $40.67 or 0.00163106 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 40.66917691 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,733,716.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

