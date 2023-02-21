Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 639,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

