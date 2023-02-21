Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0055

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $714,846.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

