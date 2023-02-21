Metadium Price Tops $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Metadium has a total market cap of $59.77 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Metadium
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
