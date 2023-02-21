Mercurity Fintech Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-400 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 28th.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 6.2 %

MFH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,759. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

