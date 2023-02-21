Mercurity Fintech Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 28th (NASDAQ:MFH)

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. The 1-400 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 28th.

Mercurity Fintech Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MFH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.82. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Mercurity Fintech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

About Mercurity Fintech

Featured Stories

Featured Stories

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

