Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

