Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

MBINN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 11,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

