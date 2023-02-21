MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Position Lessened by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth $9,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEKA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 100,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,483. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

