Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. 1,699,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

