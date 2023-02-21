Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,857,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,664 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,038,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

