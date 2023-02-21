Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,867. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
