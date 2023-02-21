Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,867. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.