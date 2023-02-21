Medica Group (LON:MGP) Now Covered by Panmure Gordon

Equities researchers at Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.25) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.
MGP stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 161 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 356,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,754. Medica Group has a one year low of GBX 118.25 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,683.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.
