Medica Group (LON:MGP) Now Covered by Panmure Gordon

Equities researchers at Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.25) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Medica Group Stock Performance

MGP stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 161 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 356,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,754. Medica Group has a one year low of GBX 118.25 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,683.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

