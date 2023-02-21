McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.84. 114,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.69.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Featured Articles
