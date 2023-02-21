McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.8 %
McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.
McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
