McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.13. The company had a trading volume of 867,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.33. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

