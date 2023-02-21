McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

